Ex-principal among seven arrested for issuing fake certificates in Hyderabad

A fake educational certificate racket involving a former college principal was busted and seven people were arrested for creating and selling these fake certificates by the police in Hyderabad’s Rachakonda.

Police commissioner D S Chauhan, announcing their arrest, said the gang sold fake certificates to those who aspired to study abroad or secure a job in various private companies.

The probe found that some of the students who brought fake certificates from the gang are pursuing higher studies at different universities in India and abroad, while some others work with software companies. The police are trying to trace over 100 people who are said to have bought these certificates from the accused.

The arrested accused include Chinthakayala Venkateswarlu, who worked as a correspondent and ran two private colleges between 2010 and 2017. The police also arrested Kondre Naveen Kumar and Gandikota Jyothi Reddy, two agents, along with Peddakotla Abhilash Kumar, Billakanti Kalyan and Sonupari Vijay Kumar, who bought these fake certificates.

The police are on the hunt for prime accused Akula Ravi Avinash, against whom three FIRs are registered in Warangal.

The police got wind of the scam after they came across Abhilash, a college dropout who secured a fake engineering certificate to go abroad.

They said Venkateshwarulu, who had suffered losses and closed down his colleges, joined hands with Avinash to make easy money. Venkateshwarulu used to collate a list of dropouts and assure them fake educational certificates in return for Rs 3 to 3.5 lakh. Avinash used to prepare and supply these certificates using high-quality printers, according to the police.