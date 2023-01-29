Will expose failures of central and state governments during ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra, say Telangana Congress leaders

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy and other party leaders said the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra was getting tremendous response from people across the state.

Reddy, who started walking in his native Kodangul after launching the yatra, said it was an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Congress leaders will visit every village and interact with people over the next two months,’’ he said, adding they were receiving good responses from farmers.

“Farmers and people are under stress due to rising prices. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has not implemented its poll promises leaving people high and dry. Our outreach is very successful. Democracy and the Constitution are under threat by the state and central governments. We have to save these,’’ Reddy said.

Former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the coordinator of the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra in Andhra Pradesh, said the response in the neighbouring state was also overwhelming.

Former minister and former leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohammed Shabbir Ali said about 50 activists of the BRS and the BJP of Kancherla village of Bhiknoor Mandal, Kamareddy district, had joined the Congress.

“During the two-month-long campaign, we will expose the failures of the BJP government at the Centre and the BRS government in Telangana. We will explain to the people how they were deceived by the Modi and KCR governments with their false promises and fake assurances. They failed to address the problems of rising unemployment and inflation and deceived the people by creating an illusion of development,” he said.

The Congress leader said the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra would strengthen the reach of the Congress party across Telangana as each party worker would visit every household in his area to expose the failures of the BRS and BJP governments.

“We will carry the message of peace, brotherhood and unity given by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra to every citizen. We will enlighten people on how they were being mistreated by the KCR and Modi regimes,” he said.

Shabbir Ali accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of wasting more time in politics instead of focusing on governance. “The Union budget will be presented on February 1 and Telangana’s budget in the first week of February. Instead of holding meetings with financial experts to explore ways to come out of the ongoing financial crisis, CM KCR is focused on expanding the BRS. Even Finance Minister T Harish Rao is busy attending party programmes. KCR did not hold a single meeting with the Finance and other related departments to discuss the forthcoming budget. This approach will cause huge damage to Telangana’s interest,” he said.

He informed that a letter written by Rahul Gandhi and a ‘chargesheet’ against the BJP and BRS governments would be delivered to each household during the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra.

“Telangana’s politics has become too noisy due to the ongoing war of words between the BRS and BJP leaders. Both parties are admitting a lack of development in Telangana during the last eight years. But they are blaming each other for the same. People have realised that the tussle between the BRS and the BJP was fake and was only aimed at diverting people’s attention from the failures of their governments in the state and at the Centre. Therefore, people have decided to support the Congress party in the next elections,” he said.

He said that if the Congress returns to power in the next Assembly elections, it would provide gas cylinders at Rs 500 to all the people. Further, housing would be provided to all deserving families. Similarly, he said pensions would be provided to all eligible people in a family.