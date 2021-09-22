Eye on increasing exports, Andhra CM launches two-day govt event

Aiming to boost trade and exports in Andhra Pradesh, state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a two-day ‘Vanijya Utsav-2021’, organised under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a central government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the government was at the forefront of trade development and infrastructure creation in spite of facing overwhelming challenges in the past two years, and achieved a growth of 19.43 per cent in exports.

Under the Jagan administration, Andhra Pradesh consistently improved its exports’ ranking among states as it jumped from 9th position in 2018-19 to 7th position in 2019-20 to 4th position in 2020-21. Its share in the total exports in the country also increased from 14.1 billion dollars to 16.8 billion dollars. He said that the government is aiming to double the state contribution by 2030, which is currently at 5.8 per cent.

Recalling the decline in GSDP across the country from 6.3 per cent in 2018-19 to -7.3 per cent in 20-21, the Chief Minister said that the state suffered GSDP contraction of only 2.58 per cent in 20-21.

The CM said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state to come up with three industrial corridors Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru and Kurnool-Bengaluru for accelerated industrial development.

He stated that the government is also establishing YSR Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub, Kopparthy in 3,155 acres to attract investments of Rs 25,000 crore and create employment to one lakh youth. In the same region, YSR Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is also being set up in 801 acres with an investment of Rs 730.50 crores to attract Rs 10,000 crore investment and 25,000 employment opportunities. Also, to boost exports, the government is setting up 25 secondary food processing units, which provides direct employment to 30,000 people and indirect employment to 50,000 people.

Besides these, the government is also setting up a steel plant at an initial cost of Rs 13,500 crore and establishing a Gas Distribution Network by partnering with GAIL to make the availability of gas much cheaper. To reduce the skill gap, the government is establishing 25 skill colleges, one in each parliamentary constituency, and two skill universities in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam. Jagan also said that the government is developing three ports at Bhavanapadu, Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam and further developing eight new fishing harbors at a cost of Rs 3,828 crores to benefit the fishermen families across the state.