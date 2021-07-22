Eye on Covid 3rd wave, Andhra govt setting up pediatric hospitals in three cities

The state has also procured stocks of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, which are being provided to all community and primary health centres.

The Andhra Pradesh government is setting up pediatric super care hospitals at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati in anticipation of a third Covid-19 wave, which experts warn may affect children more.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to prepare an action plan to protect children as health experts are warning that they would be the most vulnerable during the third wave. “We are chalking out plans for treatment of children, and creating pediatric health infrastructure at all government hospitals to handle pediatric cases,” an official said.

The state has also procured stocks of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, which are being provided to all community and primary health centres. All beds in all government hospitals and teaching hospitals are being equipped with oxygen supply.

Deputy Chief Minister A Krishna Srinivas, who has the Health portfolio, said that several private hospitals with 50 or more beds have taken advantage of the 30 per cent incentive given by the state government to set up oxygen generation plants in their premises.

The Andhra government has also decided to write to the Centre, asking them to take nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses given to private hospitals in the state, which remain unused. Srinivas said that although nearly 35 lakh vaccine doses were given to private hospitals since May, they could administer only 4,63,590 doses.

He said the priority now is to vaccinate all teachers and education staff in preparation to reopen schools in August.