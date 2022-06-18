Ex-serviceman running coaching academy instigated Secunderabad protests: police

Avula Subba Rao, the man who railway police say had instigated youths to attack railway stations in Hyderabad, is director of ASR’s Sai Educational Institutions and Defence Academy, which gives coaching for military aspirants.

Hailing from Narasarapeta in Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, Rao started his academy at his native place, and later set up nine branches for the academy in other parts of the state and Telangana. He is well regarded for designing his academy’s coaching module, which along with the tough fitness training led by former defence personnel, is credited with getting hundreds of youths into the armed forces.

Many of the youths who turned up at the Secunderabad railway station on Friday and indulged in violence and arson are from his academy.

Rao, who has B Sc and B Ed degrees, had served in the Army for 18 years before starting ASR’s Sai Educational Institutions and Defence Academy in 2020. Apart from those from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, students from Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka also study at his academy. At least 500-1,000 aspirants from the academy join the Army, Navy, Air Force, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and the BSF.

Additional director-general of police (railways, Telangana) Sandeep Shandilyasaid that Rao was instigating his students to protest. “He was the one who directed the youths to take petrol, iron roads, and sticks to the railway station. He mobilised the youths from various places in Telangana to go to Secunderabad and participate in the protest,’’ Shandilya said.

The railway police shared the information with the Andhra police on Friday night, and Rao was picked up from a hotel in the early hours of Saturday and taken to the II Town police station for questioning. The police seized his mobile phone suspecting that it had been used to create the WhatsApp groups from which calls for the Secunderabad protest were allegedly made.

Shandilya said that one of the WhatsApp groups was named “Hakimpet’’. “An Army recruitment drive was held last March at Hakimpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where at least 3,000 youths cleared the physical and medical tests and were awaiting the written test. A majority of those aspirants were from the Sai academy branches in Adilabad and Karimnagar. We have seen several WhatsApp groups in which the youths from this academy and a few other academies in Karimnagar were mobilised for the Friday attack at Secunderabad,’’ Shandilya said.

Police officials have learnt that Rao had arrived in Hyderabad from Guntur on Thursday evening. The railway police have also identified five youths who brought petrol used to set railway coaches on fire. Based on CCTV footage taken from the railway station, at least 34 other protesters have been identified.

The police officials said that on the day the Centre announced the Agniveer recruitment programme, Rao released a video on social media stating that the government might drop regular, long-term Army recruitment and that the pending written test was as good as cancelled. Aspirants at his academies, who had paid hefty fees for the training, started sending out incendiary messages on WhatsApp groups allegedly created by Rao and a few others, fearing that Agniveer would rob them of their chances to join the Army.

Considering the scale of the investigation, the Secunderabad railway station attack case will be transferred to the Hyderabad city police, Shandilya said.