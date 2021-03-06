Ex-Andhra Ranji cricketer dupes 9 corporates of Rs 40 lakh as fund for swearing-in of next Telangana CM, arrested

Addressing the press, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said the accused made phone calls to corporate companies, corporate hospitals, realtors, educational institutions, on the phone numbers available on Google. Introducing himself as Bandari Tirupathi, personal secretary to minister KT Rama Rao, he informs them that the minister is swearing-in as Chief Minister of Telangana.

A 25-year-old man, who impersonated as personal secretary to the minister KT Rama Rao and duped as many as nine corporate companies to the tune of nearly Rs 40 lakh in the name of the latter’s swearing-in ceremony as chief minister of Telangana, was arrested in Hyderabad Saturday.

Budumuru Nagaraju is an MBA by education and has represented the Andhra Pradesh state in Ranji Trophy matches between 2014 and 2016. The youngster from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was earlier arrested in 10 cases between 2018 and 2020 and is presently arrested in connection to nine other cases of cheating filed by hospitals, realtors, and educational institutions in 2021.

To arrange a programme at LB stadium for the swearing-in ceremony, he demanded money from them, said the police commissioner. The accused would seek money for erecting hoardings, and towards advertisements on print and electronic media while demanding money. “In this MO, he cheated nine corporate companies and collected an amount of Rs. 39,22,400,” the commissioner added.

Police seized the cell phone used in the offence and Rs 10 lakh in his possession. The latest cases pertain to police stations of Banjara Hills, Osmania University, Sanath Nagar, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Bachupally under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police.

Nagaraju, while representing Andhra Pradesh in cricket, got habituated to a luxurious lifestyle that resulted from securing sponsorships. As he is no more active in cricket, he hatched a plan to target corporate companies for sustaining a lavish life, said the police.

Jailed in 10 cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Nagaraju did not mend ways upon being released on bail and continued with his cheating plan. After receiving complaints against him, the north zone team of the Commissioner’s Task Force laid a trap for him and nabbed him on Saturday.