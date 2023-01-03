Ex-Andhra Pradesh minister, bureaucrats join BRS; KCR says good sign

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Ravela Kishore Babu joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Monday, the first leader from outside Telangana to do so after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao rechristened his party to embark on a national mission ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Flanked by Babu and retired IAS officer Thota Chandrasekhar, who was among the others who also joined the party during the event at Telangana Bhavan, KCR announced his party’s Andhra Pradesh unit and named Thota as its chief.

The two leaders from outside Telangana joining the BRS is a “good sign”, KCR said as he urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to join him in doing “great work” for the country.

Besides community leaders and activists, the others who joined the party include former IRS officer Chintala Parthasarathy.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR promised to provide all-day free power to farmers across the country if his party forms the government in the coming general elections.

“It will cost Rs 2.5 lakh crores to give free power to the country’s farmers,” KCR said, “I challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi… Let his government sell the steel plant at Visakhapatnam. BJP is for privatisation, I am for nationalisation. I will purchase the Visakhapatnam steel plant back.”

The BRS chief also promised reservation for “all the Dalits” of this country on the lines of his state where, he said, his government is providing the benefit to “Dalits even in allotment of medical shops, liquor shops, and other businesses”.

Advertisement

BRS is for India, the whole country. I am appealing to people of Andhra Pradesh to join us in this endeavour to do some great work for this country. Just like our country’s freedom fighters are respected, in future BRS leaders will get such respect because of the kind of work they will do,” KCR added.

Leaders from other states such as Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Karnataka, too, will join the BRS in coming days, KCR said, adding he will be announcing the teams and committees after Pongal.

Babu, who was a minister in the government led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, quit the party for the Jana Sena Party only to later join the BJP, which he again deserted recently.