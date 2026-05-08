Ex-Andhra DGP’s wife found dead in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills home; police suspect domestic help linked to gang

According to police, 55-year-old Tanuja Ray was found dead on the first floor of the house. (Express Photo)

The wife of former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Ranjan Ray was found dead at their home in Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills — a development that has raised concerns about security in one of Hyderabad’s most upscale residential areas.

According to police, 55-year-old Tanuja Ray was found dead on the first floor of the house. While the former DGP was away on a two-day tour, the rest of the family is believed to have been asleep on the third floor.

Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who visited the house, said the prime suspect Kalpana, a recently hired live-in help from Nepal. “Based on some clues, we suspect that Kalpana conspired with a Nepali gang involved in such activities in several cities. They often take the help of a domestic worker and, when an elderly person is alone at home or when the family goes out, they attack and decamp with cash and valuables,” Sajjanar said.