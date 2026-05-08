Ex-Andhra DGP’s wife found dead in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills home; police suspect domestic help linked to gang

The wife of former Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Ranjan Ray was found dead at their home in Prashasan Nagar in Jubilee Hills — a development that has raised concerns about security in one of Hyderabad’s most upscale residential areas.
According to police, 55-year-old Tanuja Ray was found dead on the first floor of the house. While the former DGP was away on a two-day tour, the rest of the family is believed to have been asleep on the third floor.
Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, who visited the house, said the prime suspect Kalpana, a recently hired live-in help from Nepal. “Based on some clues, we suspect that Kalpana conspired with a Nepali gang involved in such activities in several cities. They often take the help of a domestic worker and, when an elderly person is alone at home or when the family goes out, they attack and decamp with cash and valuables,” Sajjanar said.
Police suspect that around 2 am Friday, Kalpana let three men into the house through the back door. That area, according to police, was not covered by security cameras.
“The men allegedly smothered Tanuja while she was asleep and fled with valuables. Other family members sleeping on the third floor remained unaware until morning, when they found her and raised an alarm,” the officer said, adding that police were waiting for the former DGP to return to determine what was missing from the house.
Kalpana, according to police, has not been seen since the incident.
Home to dozens of retired and serving AIS officers, political leaders and VIPs, Prashasan Nagar is considered one of the most protected residential areas in the city.
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Telangana DGP C V Anand, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat and other senior officers rushed to the Ray residence in the morning. A statewide manhunt has been launched, and police have alerted neighbouring states as well as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which share a border with Nepal.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More