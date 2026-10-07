‘Missing’ land around KCR’s farmhouse: BRS leader, family to get notices

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Tuesday ordered an inquiry into 45 acres of land in Siddipet district’s Erravalli village that officials could not account for during a recent survey.

The land is adjacent to a farmhouse owned by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, where he has retreated and spends most of his time after his party’s defeat in the December 2020 Assembly elections.

Last month, officials found a discrepancy in the land records during a routine exercise to identify land for distribution to beneficiaries in Erravalli and Venkatapuram villages of Markook mandal. In Survey No 325 of Erravalli village, records show that the parcel should contain 388 acres. However, the survey team could identify only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.