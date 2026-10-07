‘Missing’ land around KCR’s farmhouse: BRS leader, family to get notices

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Tuesday ordered an inquiry into 45 acres of land in Siddipet district’s Erravalli village that officials could not account for during a recent survey.
The land is adjacent to a farmhouse owned by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao, where he has retreated and spends most of his time after his party’s defeat in the December 2020 Assembly elections.
Last month, officials found a discrepancy in the land records during a routine exercise to identify land for distribution to beneficiaries in Erravalli and Venkatapuram villages of Markook mandal. In Survey No 325 of Erravalli village, records show that the parcel should contain 388 acres. However, the survey team could identify only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.
In a meeting Tuesday night, Reddy ordered an inquiry and directed officials to scrutinise whether any irregularities existed in the Dharani portal, which hosts land records.
The chief minister sought details of Erravalli land, and directed officials, including Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju and CMO Principal Secretary V Sheshadri, to issue a notification to identify the missing 45 acres.
As KCR and his family members own land near Survey Number 325, officials would issue notices requiring them to submit their land records. The CM instructed officials to distribute the land identified in Survey Number 325 to eligible beneficiaries and landless local farmers.
Reddy’s allegations
During recent public meetings, Revanth Reddy has questioned and accused KCR and his family of amassing disproportionate wealth during the party’s regime between 2014 and 2023.
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At a public meeting in Sircilla recently, he demanded that KCR and his son K T Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, disclose the details of the properties they owned, as well as those of nephews T Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar.
He said KTR built a farmhouse in Janwada village, while his sister Kavitha’s farmhouse is in Shankarpally, Harish Rao’s in Moinabad, and KCR’s farmhouses are in Erravalli. He questioned where all these properties came from.
He also ordered the construction of a Telangana Martyrs’ Colony for the families of those who sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement and who belong to that area.
The government will allocate housing plots to the martyrs’ families and develop the colony with all necessary infrastructure. The chief minister assigned the Housing Department responsibility for the colony’s construction and ordered officials to ensure the project is completed by June 2 next year.
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The chief minister also suggested establishing a ‘Young India Integrated School’ and an education hub on the available lands within the limits of Velikatta village in Kondapaka Mandal.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More