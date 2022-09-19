Engineering student drowns in private pool in Hyderabad

An engineering student from Hyderabad drowned in a private swimming pool in the city Sunday, following which his family has raised allegations of negligence on the part of the pool management, the police said.

The deceased, Syed Samiuddin, 24, a resident of Jahannuma, was out with friends since morning to play cricket at a local ground and later went to a private pool in Chandrayangutta, officers added.

According to a complaint filed by Samiuddin brother Syed Ahmeduddin, the youth drowned in the pool and was brought out by a worker at the pool along with others. Though he was shifted to a hospital, the duty doctor declared him dead on arrival.

Ahmeduddin alleged that his brother died due to negligence on the part of the supervisor and the carelessness of the pool management. The family has sought action against the management and demanded the seizure of the pool.

Chandrayangutta police have registered a case under section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and have started an investigation.