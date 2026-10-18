Engineering student dies as lighting frame collapses during Dandiya night in Hyderabad; 15 injured

A student died, and 15 others suffered minor injuries when a lighting arrangement fell on them during Navaratri celebrations at a college in Hyderabad.

The 18-year-old victim, Sona, was a tudent of MVSR Engineering College in Nadargul.

The venue had more than 600 students when the accident took place, officers of the Adibatla police told The Indian Express. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm during dandiya, police said.

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“The lights were erected on a rectangular frame. There was wind, and it didn’t survive the impact. The frame fell immediately, killing the student,” Inspector Adibatla S Ramesh said.

The deceased was crushed under the frame and suffered head injuries, police said.