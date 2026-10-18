Engineering student dies as lighting frame collapses during Dandiya night in Hyderabad; 15 injured

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The 18-year-old was crushed under the frame during Navaratri celebrations at MVSR Engineering College; police say over 600 students were present at the venue

Written by: Nikhila Henry
2 min readHyderabadOct 18, 2026 06:15 AM IST
Hyderabad Dandiya celebrations death, Hyderabad Dandiya celebrations accident death, Hyderabad Dandiya celebrations accident, Dandiya celebrations death, Dandiya celebrations accident death, Dandiya celebrations accident, Hyderabad student dies as lighting frame collapses, Hyderabad, Indian express news, current affairsWhen asked if the college had permission to conduct the event, local police said the event was within the college campus. "They should have at least intimated the police about this massive crowd," DCP Shamshabad B Rajesh told The Indian Express.
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A student died, and 15 others suffered minor injuries when a lighting arrangement fell on them during Navaratri celebrations at a college in Hyderabad.

The 18-year-old victim, Sona, was a tudent of MVSR Engineering College in Nadargul.

The venue had more than 600 students when the accident took place, officers of the Adibatla police told The Indian Express. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm during dandiya, police said.

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“The lights were erected on a rectangular frame. There was wind, and it didn’t survive the impact. The frame fell immediately, killing the student,” Inspector Adibatla S Ramesh said.

The deceased was crushed under the frame and suffered head injuries, police said.

When asked if the college had permission to conduct the event, local police said the event was within the college campus. “They should have at least intimated the police about this massive crowd,” DCP Shamshabad B Rajesh told The Indian Express.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased. He said that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for the accident. The CM assured the injured of the best medical care.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

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