Weeks after wedding, engineer from Hyderabad found dead in US home

Jaber, who was working at a technology solutions company in Massachusetts, grew up in Santoshnagar in Hyderabad and completed his B.Tech in 2020 before going to the US in 2021 for higher studies. (Express photo)

Mohammed Jaber Hussain, a 27-year-old civil engineer from Hyderabad who got married on August 28, was found dead at a shared accommodation in Lowell, Massachusetts, on September 15.

The newly married couple were planning to move into their own apartment in the United States when tragedy struck. According to his father, Zakir Hussain, he married a woman whom he had known for about a year and who also resides in the US.

“She is my friend’s daughter from Gujarat, and we had arranged the wedding, which was held recently in Texas. After that, he returned to Lowell, where he was residing. He last called on September 14… it was an hour-long video call,” he said.