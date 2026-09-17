Weeks after wedding, engineer from Hyderabad found dead in US home

3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 03:44 PM IST
Jaber, who was working at a technology solutions company in Massachusetts, grew up in Santoshnagar in Hyderabad and completed his B.Tech in 2020 before going to the US in 2021 for higher studies. (Express photo)
Mohammed Jaber Hussain, a 27-year-old civil engineer from Hyderabadwho got married on August 28, was found dead at a shared accommodation in Lowell, Massachusetts, on September 15.
The newly married couple were planning to move into their own apartment in the United States when tragedy struck. According to his father, Zakir Hussain, he married a woman whom he had known for about a year and who also resides in the US.
“She is my friend’s daughter from Gujarat, and we had arranged the wedding, which was held recently in Texas. After that, he returned to Lowell, where he was residing. He last called on September 14… it was an hour-long video call,” he said.
His wife stayed back in Texas, where she is working.
According to Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who is assisting the family, Hussain did not come out of his room on the morning of September 15, prompting his flatmates to knock on the door.
When there was no response, they called the police, who found him unresponsive in bed. “He apparently suffered a massive cardiac arrest in his sleep,” he said. The family is awaiting official reports from authorities.
Jaber is survived by his parents and a sister. “The family is shattered and devastated. Jaber was a bond that held them together, loving and caring. He was full of life and looking forward to settling down after marriage. He was also very happy with his new job, which he joined in June,” his father Zakir said. The family is not well off, and Jaber started supporting the others as soon as he started working.
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Though the family first appealed to the Government of India for help in repatriating the body, they have now made the difficult choice not to bring the body to Hyderabad because they believe preservatives used in embalming may contain alcohol, which is forbidden in Islam. “They are making arrangements to bury him there,” Khan said.
Jaber, who was working at a technology solutions company in Massachusetts, grew up in Santoshnagar in Hyderabad and completed his B.Tech in 2020 before going to the US in 2021 for higher studies. He got a Master’s in Civil Engineering from the University of New Haven, Connecticut, and then pursued a Master’s in Management Sciences and Quantitative Methods from the University of Cumberland, Williamsburg, Kentucky. He graduated in 2023 and immediately started working.
Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance.
Expertise and Experience
Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues:
High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules.
Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes.
Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak.
Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More