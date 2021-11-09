scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Eminent academic Ramakrishna Rao no more

Rao was an internationally recognised psychologist and served as president of the US-based Parapsychological Association and the Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.

By: PTI | Visakhapatnam |
November 9, 2021 10:21:20 pm
Koneru Ramakrishna Rao, Andhra University, GITAM, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh news, Indian express, Indian express newsProf Koneru Ramakrishna Rao (Twitter/GITAM)

Eminent academician and psychologist Koneru Ramakrishna Rao died of age-related illness here on Tuesday, family sources said.

Ramakrishna Rao (89) was a recipient of Padma Shri in the year 2011.

He served as the Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University and Chancellor of GITAM deemed-to-be university and had written over 20 books and several hundred research papers.

He was an internationally recognised psychologist and served as president of US-based Parapsychological Association and Indian Academy of Applied Psychology.

He was a scholar of Gandhian studies as well.

Ramakrishna Rao was a former Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and instrumental in initiating many key reforms in the university curriculum.

Many universities conferred honorary doctorates on him.

Rao is survived by two daughters and a son.

