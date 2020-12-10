Eluru ‘mystery illness’: Officials to probe food contamination

A youth receiving treatment at the Eluru Government Hospital. (Source: ANI)

Ruling out water and air contamination, the Andhra Pradesh Government has turned its focus to food products as a possible source of the mystery illness in Eluru town. Health Commissioner Bhaskar Katamneni told The Indian Express Thursday that they have ruled out contamination in water and air samples taken from the affected areas in the town.

“The water and air samples tested over the last three days do not reveal any contamination or abnormalities. The focus of our investigation is on food products now and we are awaiting test results from National Institute of Nutrition,” Bhaskar said. Experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that they are surveying the areas where people have fallen sick and are collecting health details including the food they consumed.

Also Read | Eluru ‘mystery’ illness: At least six suffer second seizure, readmitted

At least four new cases were reported from 7 pm on Wednesday till 7 am Thursday, and 544 people have been discharged. Officials said that panic among people has subsided. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with experts from WHO, AIIMS, NIN, CCMB and IICT and inquired about the progress of their investigations.

The Eluru administration has sent 30 more blood samples to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. Officials at NIN said that their detailed reports of analysis of samples would be ready by Friday or Saturday. The West Godavari district administration has deployed 62 medical teams to monitor residents in the town and nearby areas affected by the mystery illness. The medical and relief teams have conducted two rounds of household surveys to check the condition of people and a third round of survey started Thursday morning. To ensure that anyone suffering a seizure or convulsions is shifted to hospital within 10-15 minutes, 25 ambulances have been stationed at strategic places in the affected areas in Eluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd