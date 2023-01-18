scorecardresearch
Elaborate arrangements in place for India- New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad today

A total of 2,500 police personnel and two elite anti-terror units will be on the ground for the match. Apart from 300 CCTV cameras, scanners have also been installed, the police said.

Hyderabad, India New Zealand ODIRajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium. (Image credit: hycricket.in )
Elaborate arrangements in place for India- New Zealand ODI in Hyderabad today
Ahead of Wednesday’s India-New Zealand one-day international match at Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Uppal, the police have warned of traffic congestion between 8 am and 10 pm on the Somajiguda-Uppal stretch passing through Secunderabad.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has announced an increased frequency of metro trains on the Blue line. Trains will operate on a five-minute frequency instead of seven between 11 am and 4 pm, whereas the frequency will be further increased to four minutes from 4 pm to 10 pm. HMRL has decided to keep two trains on standby to manage the additional rush of passengers after 10 pm.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements are in place. Rachakonda Police Commissioner D S Chauhan said a total of 2,500 police personnel, including from law and order, traffic, SHE teams, security, special police, armed units, and special operations teams, are being deployed at the stadium and surroundings. He said two teams of OCTOPUS elite anti-terror units will be on the ground besides four ambulances and four fire tenders.

As many as 300 CCTV cameras have been installed at various points and a joint command-control room will monitor CCTV footage for immediate response. Scanners have been installed at all entrances to detect explosives and other prohibited materials. Anti-sabotage checks with assistance from bomb disposal squads would do round-the-clock checks until the match is over, the commissioner said. Spectators will be frisked at every checkpoint before being allowed inside.

Items such as laptops, electronic gadgets, batteries, cameras, banners, water bottles, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, sharp metal objects, binoculars, helmets, perfumes, writing pens and bags are prohibited inside the stadium. Spectators are also not allowed to carry eatables.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association has arranged for two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking places in addition to the stadium premises at an adjoining private land, Little Flower Junior College or Ramanthapur Church ground. Police will not allow heavy goods vehicles from LB Nagar and Warangal towards Habsiguda during the match hours.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 12:09 IST
