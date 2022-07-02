EFLU to teach Mandarin language to IIT students in Hyderabad

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, will teach Mandarin language to the students of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to help them understand and better cater to the electronic chip manufacturing industry in Taiwan.

Mandarin Chinese is the official language of China and Taiwan.

IITH officers said that training the students in Mandarin will help them collaborate with Taiwan and develop a better chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country. The two institutions entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Saturday at a function which was attended by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan.

EFLU Vice-Chancellor and UGC member Professor E Suresh Kumar said that EFLU will train IITH students in Mandarin, English, and other foreign languages, and the aim was to contribute for the chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country. On the other hand, IITH will extend the knowledge support in the domain of technology and allied services.

The agreement papers were signed and exchanged by EFLU Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar and IITH Director Professor B S Murthy. “The pact will help the EFLU in disseminating and advancing knowledge by providing teaching and training services in English and foreign languages in traditional or virtual classroom mode in the form of academic, proficiency and skill-upgrade courses to the undergraduate, post-graduate, research students, staff and faculty of the IITH,” an EFLU statement said.

Similarly, the IITH will provide knowledge-support services to EFLU such as teaching and capacity-building in the domain of technology and allied areas.

Professor Suresh Kumar stated that it was a momentous occasion to sign the MoU and work with the IITH. He said that integration of Humanities subjects with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) subjects was the need of the hour and added that collaboration with the IITH will go a long way in contributing in that direction.

Professor Murthy said that the EFLU’s training to the students in Mandarin will help collaborate with Taiwan and develop a better chip manufacturing ecosystem in the country as per the vision of the Government of India.