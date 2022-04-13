EFLU Hyderabad to teach and refine communication skills of IAS trainees

To teach and refine communication skills of IAS trainees, the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

The MoU facilitates cooperation between the EFLU and LBSNAA in sharing experiences, best practices, and knowledge in the area of development of professional communication skills of the trainees of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

The MoU also enables the EFLU to design and offer intensive training programmes that enhance the professional communication of the IAS trainees along with developing their written communication specifically for leadership.

Prof E Suresh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, EFLU Hyderabad, who is also a Member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi, and Radhika Rastogi, Joint Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, formally signed and exchanged the MoU on Wednesday at Mussoorie.

Prof Kumar said the signing of MoU was a momentous occasion and that since administration includes legal, political, and economic matters, apart from a host of other concerns of society, it is important that the IAS officers should understand every aspect of these matters.

He underlined that reading the Constitution and legal books plays a very significant role in understanding the nuances of official documents and communications.

Prof Kumar further stated that the officers will also need sharp negotiating skills that will protect the interest of all the stakeholders. This is where the officers need to be trained in written and oral communication skills and arguably EFLU is the best institute to offer training in all these matters concerning language.