ED files chargesheet against Hyderabad jewellers, CAs for depositing demonetised notes

The ED chargesheet names Musaddilal Gems and Jewels, Vaishnavi Bullion, Musaddilal Jewellers and others. (File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against 25 Hyderabad-based jewellers and chartered accountants for depositing demonetised notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 amounting to Rs 111 crores in their banks.

The ED chargesheet states that the jewellers forged 6,000 gold sale invoices and cash receipts in the names of fictitious customers to show gold purchases from 8 PM to midnight of November 8, 2016, the evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation. The ED stated that the jewellers fabricated alleged gold sales invoices of just below Rs 2 lakhs to avoid noting down the PAN of the fictitious customers. The chargesheet names Musaddilal Gems and Jewels, Vaishnavi Bullion, Musaddilal Jewellers and others, who deposited Rs 111 crores in their bank accounts.