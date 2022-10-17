ED attaches TRS MP Nageswara Rao’s assets worth Rs 80.65 crore

The Enforcement Directorate Monday provisionally attached 28 immovable properties and assets worth Rs 80.65 crore of Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader and Khammam Lok Sabha MP Nama Nageswara Rao and his family members.

The ED action is in connection with an ongoing investigation against M/s Ranchi Expressway Ltd, Madhucon Projects Limited and its director and promoters in a money laundering case, a press release said.

According to the statement, Rao is the promoter and director of Madhucon Group of companies and a personal guarantor to the bank loan defaulted by the company. The registered office of Madhucon Group of companies and residential property at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad are among the properties seized by the ED.

These include immovable assets of Rs 67.08 crore in Hyderabad, Khammam and Prakasham districts and movable assets of Rs 13.57 crore, including shareholding of Rao and his family members in M/s Madhucon Projects Ltd, M/s Madhucon Granites Limited and in other Madhucon Group of companies.

In July 2022, the ED provisionally attached 105 immovable properties and other assets worth Rs 73.74 crore belonging to Madhucon Group of companies and its directors and promoters. Those included the properties of Madhucon Projects Limited and group companies, Rao and other promoters and directors of the company.

The investigation into the case found that the Madhucon Group promoters siphoned off the loan funds of this project by taking the entire engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contract from its special purpose vehicle (SPV), and then taking huge mobilisation and material advances, but instead of using those advances for the work, used it in their other projects.

Also, direct cash of Rs 75.50 crore was generated by paying money and then receiving back the amount through six shell entities (M/s. Usha Projects, M/s Shree BR Visions, M/s. Sri Dharma Sastha Constructions, M/s. Sree Nagendra Constructions, M/s. Ragini Infrastructure and, M/s. Varalakshmi Constructions), which were completely under the control of their chairman Rao and Nama Seethaiah, the statement said.

It also found that these sub-contractors were based in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana whereas the project was in north India. They did not do any work or have sufficient expertise. According to the ED, they took large advances from MPL from the loan funds and then paid back huge amounts to Madhucon Group on the pretext of using the equipment and labour of Madhucon Group so that the funds came back to the Madhucon Group. The statement said the ED has identified a direct diversion of Rs 361.29 crore from the bank loan obtained by Ranchi Expressways Limited.