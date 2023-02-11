ED arrests son of YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in Delhi excise policy case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Raghav Magunta, the son of YSR Congress Party (YRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Raghav was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced in a Delhi court on Saturday afternoon where ED will seek his custody.

Raghav is the ninth person to be arrested in this case and the first from Andhra Pradesh. The ED had questioned Raghav for eight hours on Friday before he was arrested.

Early this week, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Hyderabad-based chartered accountant (CA) Butchibabu Gorantla for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy.

He was also the CA of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, who is also named in the case, earlier. On December 11, 2022, a team of CBI officers had recorded Kavitha’s statement at her Hyderabad residence in connection with the case. On November 10, the ED arrested P Sarath Chandra Reddy, director of Aurobindo Pharma.

Raghav is the eldest son of Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a four-time MP from Ongole parliamentary constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He was elected from the Congress in 1998, 2004 and 2009. He quit Congress after the state bifurcation in 2014 and joined Telugu Desam Party but lost to YSRCP’s Y V Subba Reddy from Ongole in the 2014 general elections. The TDP nominated him as a member of the Legislative Council. Ahead of the 2019 elections, he switched to YSRCP and won again from Ongole in 2019.

Last September, the ED had searched offices, premises and properties owned by Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy in his native place Nellore, New Delhi, and Chennai.