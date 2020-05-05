ECIL develops remote monitoring system for Covid-19 patients

Congratulating ECIL, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the system will play a pivotal role in combating COVID 19 (Source: ecil.co.in) Congratulating ECIL, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the system will play a pivotal role in combating COVID 19 (Source: ecil.co.in)

Hyderabad-based Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has developed a remote health monitoring solution that aims to enable round-the-clock health monitoring of Covid-19 cases in home isolation, thereby reducing the demand of PPE and exposure of doctors and healthcare workers.

The system consists of an indigenously developed intelligent wearable instrument for measuring vital parameters of a coronavirus patient — like body temperature, SpO 2 (Blood oxygen level), heart rate and respiration rate along with patient location.

A novel application software remotely displays these parameters on a mobile phone, laptop or desktop computer for monitoring by doctors from any location. The system is built on IoT or Internet of Things-based technology to reduce the exposure of doctors and frontline healthcare personnel to coronavirus patients and can be easily installed on hospital premises and quarantine centres.

According to the developers, the indigenously designed instrument digitally transmits the recorded parameters of the patient on a Bluetooth or GSM SIM to an IoT gateway or Internet Cloud, from where data is securely uploaded over a network to a Command Control Centre. The data can then be downloaded by a doctor on his mobile phone or laptop through an application software developed by ECIL for remotely monitoring the health parameters of patients.

This health monitoring system was today inaugurated in Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh through video conferencing. Uttarakhand has named the system “Monal” after the state bird.

Congratulating ECIL, Hyderabad Rawat said the system will play a pivotal role in combating COVID 19

