scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

Election Result LIVE

EC accepts TRS’ name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi

The TRS party on November 7 issued a public notice about the change of its name to BRS and asked the members of the public to send to the EC objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS. (File)

The Election Commission on Thursday informed TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that it has accepted the name change of his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In a letter to TRS, the EC cited a request from the party to accept its name change and said, “I am directed to refer to your letter issued on 05-10-2022 on the subject cited and to say that the commission has accepted your request for change in the name of your party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course.” The EC’s letter was made known to the media by KCR’s office.

Telangana’s ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to ‘BRS’, heralding the party’s foray into ‘national politics.’ A resolution to this effect was passed at the party’s general body meeting here. Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party’s general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

More from Hyderabad

The TRS party on November 7 issued a public notice about the change of its name to BRS and asked the members of the public to send to the EC objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...Premium
As Chandigarh adds 120 new vehicles a day, the big debate: Does city need...
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...Premium
Behind BJP’s record performance in Gujarat, an agile leadership and...
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturingPremium
The answer for India’s economic recovery: Labour-intensive manufacturing
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s rolePremium
Seek to decolonise: Why we need to restructure the district collector’s role

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 07:12:05 pm
Next Story

As China starts dismantling ‘zero-COVID’ controls, fears of virus grow

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close