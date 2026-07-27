Hyderabad engineer booked after Dutch woman alleges sexual harassment at partner’s flat

According to the police, the woman alleged that the accused used sexual innuendo and teased her whenever she was at home.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
2 min readHyderabadJul 27, 2026 09:31 PM IST
Hyderabad Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File Photo)Hyderabad Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (File Photo)
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A Hyderabad-based software engineer has been booked after a Dutch woman accused him of sexually harassing her while she was staying at her partner’s flat in the Kondapur area, police said Monday.

The woman, a 36-year-old nurse, had come to Hyderabad on March 3 and stayed with her partner until March 23. In her complaint at the Gachibowli Police Station, she alleged that her partner’s roommate, from Bihar but working in Hyderabad, misbehaved with her, making her uncomfortable by constantly staring at her, stalking her and repeatedly trying to touch her inappropriately.

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She said that although she had informed her partner, she could not file a complaint then because of her impending return.

The accused, she alleged, would hide behind doors and stalk her, leaving her frightened. In one instance cited in the complaint, the suspect allegedly tried to touch her while she was semi-naked, a police officer said.

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Hyderabad Police said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on charges of assault on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, sexual harassment, stalking, and using words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. The Gachibowli Police have also issued a notice to the software engineer asking him to appear before police to record his statement.

According to the police, the woman alleged that the accused used sexual innuendo and teased her whenever she was at home. They added that he has not been traceable since the woman returned to the Netherlands and informed the Dutch embassy about her ordeal earlier this year.

His phone has since been switched off, and a police team is now looking for him.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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