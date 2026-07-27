Hyderabad engineer booked after Dutch woman alleges sexual harassment at partner’s flat

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has been booked after a Dutch woman accused him of sexually harassing her while she was staying at her partner’s flat in the Kondapur area, police said Monday.

The woman, a 36-year-old nurse, had come to Hyderabad on March 3 and stayed with her partner until March 23. In her complaint at the Gachibowli Police Station, she alleged that her partner’s roommate, from Bihar but working in Hyderabad, misbehaved with her, making her uncomfortable by constantly staring at her, stalking her and repeatedly trying to touch her inappropriately.

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She said that although she had informed her partner, she could not file a complaint then because of her impending return.