Duo arrested for impersonating minister KTR’s PS, doled out official favours for money

A 51-year-old chartered accountant and his friend, a mechanical engineer, have been arrested by Rachakonda police Wednesday for impersonating the private secretary (PS) of Telangana IT, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and doling out official favours through forged official letters in return for huge sums of money.

According to police, the accused, Rapakula Karthikeya, is well-versed with the official works at the State Secretariat as he frequented the offices while working for private companies as a consultant. Along with his friend Fredric Taylor (44), he gathered information about personal secretaries and started impersonating as PS to minister KTR. He made calls to government officials, private offices posing as the minister’s PS and ordered favours from the officials concerned, said police in a press release.

He collected Rs 90,000 from a friend while getting his daughter admitted into a private college in Secunderabad. The administrative officer of the college again contacted Karthikeya requesting government assistance in the medical treatment of his son. The duo prepared a fake letter of credit for Rs 2 lakh as issued from the Chief Minister’s Office and the treatment was performed at a private hospital. Later, the hospital found out that the letter was fake and the officer found the phone numbers of Karthikeya and Fredric switched off.

After reaching out to the minister’s office, he realised that he’d been cheated. A complaint was lodged at Ghatkesar police station on December 6 and a case was registered under sections 420, 471 IPC. A couple of months ago, the duo also prepared fake and forged letters with the minister’s recommendation to prevent the transfer of a

government school teacher, addressing it to the Commissioner of Telangana Open Schools Society. Upon finding the letter fake, the Nalgonda 1-town police had registered a case under sections 420, 468, 471, 201,120(b) IPC and Karthikeya was remanded.

