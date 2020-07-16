Dubai hospital waives off Rs 1.52 crore bill of Telangana covid-19 patient

Forty-two-year-old Rajesh Lingaiah Odnala reached Hyderabad on Wednesday early morning Forty-two-year-old Rajesh Lingaiah Odnala reached Hyderabad on Wednesday early morning

A hospital in Dubai waived off the medical bill amounting to Rs 1.52 crore in Indian currency of a COVID-19 patient from Telangana on ‘humanitarian grounds’. A volunteer also arranged Rs 10,000 and free tickets for the man to return home.

Forty-two-year-old Rajesh Lingaiah Odnala reached Hyderabad on Wednesday early morning after 80-days of treatment and was received by his family.

Rajesh, who has been a construction worker in Dubai for the last two years, hails from Venugumatla village in Gollapalli Mandal of Jagtial district in Telangana. He was admitted to ‘Dubai Hospital’ in Dubai on April 23 after he fell ill. He later tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Rajesh, who recovered after 80 days of treatment, was discharged by the hospital and handed over a bill of 7,62,555 Dirhams (Rs 1 crore 52 lakh).

Gundelli Narasimha, president of Gulf Workers Protection Society in Dubai, who had been in touch with Rajesh throughout the course of his treatment, came to know that he had no resources to pay the bill. He brought the matter to the attention of Sumanth Reddy, an Indian Consulate volunteer in Dubai.

Sumath and another volunteer Ashok Kotecha of BAPS Swaminarayan Trust then requested Harjeet Singh, Consul (Labour) at the office of Consulate General of India in Dubai for his intervention. Singh, on his part, wrote a letter to the management of Dubai Hospital requesting them to waive off the bill on ‘humanitarian grounds’. The hospital responded positively and discharged the patient immediately.

Rajesh along with an escort Dyavara Kankaiah was arranged free flight tickets by Ashoka Kotecha, who also gave him Rs 10,000 for other expenses.

Telangana NRI officer E Chittibabu, who received Rajesh, sent him to a 14-day home quarantine back in his native village.

