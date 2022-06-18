DRDO lab engineer held for sharing information on India’s missile programme with ‘Pakistani spy’

An engineer with the DRDO laboratory — Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) — in Hyderabad was arrested on Friday on charges of leaking sensitive information on India’s missile development programmes to a suspected Pakistani spy, who posed as a woman working with a UK-based defence journal, the Telangana Police said.

The accused, Dukka Mallikarjuna Reddy (29), is a native of Visakhapatnam and was working as a contractual Quality Assurance Engineer of the Advance Naval System Programme of DRDL at the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) in Balapur. He was apprehended from his home in Meerpet during a joint operation by the Special Operations Team (LB Nagar Zone) of Rachakonda police and Balapur police, a statement read. He was charged under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and various Sections of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. The police seized two mobile phones, a sim card and a laptop from his possession.

According to the police, after working with a private company for two years on a DRDL project, Reddy approached DRDL and joined as a contractual employee in the ANSP project in 2020. He had mentioned on his Facebook profile that he was working for DRDL. The accused had been in regular touch with Natasha Rao, aka Simran Chopra aka Omisha Addii, for nearly two years over which he shared crucial information after falling for a honeytrap. He had reportedly shared photos and documents regarding missile development programmes at RCI over his Facebook communication with the suspected ISI handler, the police added.

“In March 2020, the accused Mallikarjuna Reddy got a friend request on Facebook from one Natasha Rao to his Facebook account user name XXXX and mail ID xxxxx@gmail.com. He accepted her request and she introduced herself as an employee of the UK Defence Journal and engaged in publishing works. She revealed that earlier she used to stay in Bengaluru, India. Her father worked in the Indian Air Force and later shifted to the UK. She inquired about his profession, location of work & Company. During his conversation with Natasha Rao, the accused shared confidential information. Further, the accused has also shared his bank account number to Natasha Rao and he was in contact with her till December 2021,” the statement informed.