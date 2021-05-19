Dr. B Janardhan Reddy appointed TSPSC Chairman

The Telangana government Wednesday appointed Dr. B Janardhan Reddy as Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). Reddy is presently posted as principal secretary to the government for the Agriculture department.

The other new members of the team are Ramavath Dhan Singh, retired Engineer-in-Chief, Public Health, Prof.B.Linga Reddy, Head, Department of Physics, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Kotla Aruna Kumari, Special Grade Deputy Collector, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Telugu language pandit, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Dr.Aravelli Chandrashekar Rao, and R.Satyanarayana.

A note from the Chief Minister’s Office said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed the Chairman and Members to Telangana State Public Service Commission and Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan has accepted the proposals sent by the CM.

On December 17, 2020, the Chairman of TSPSC, Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, and three other members – C Vittal, B Chandravathi, and Mohd Mateenuddin Quadri, retired after completing a tenure of six years. The Commission was left with only two members and one among them, D Krishna Reddy was designated as acting Chairman of TSPSC. After Reddy’s tenure concluded, the state government appointed the last member, Chintha Sailu, as the new interim Chairman of TSPSC in March 2021.

Miffed with the state of affairs at the TSPSC, an agency meant to fill job vacancies in the state government departments but unable to perform its tasks in the absence of a dedicated Chairman and Members, the Telangana High Court had a few weeks ago rapped the state government. The Court said it would wind up the institution if the government failed to fill up the posts in the Commission. The interim acting Chairman, Prof. Chintha Sailu, is set to retire in August 2021. Following Wednesday’s order, the TSPSC now has a Chairman and eight Members.

“The government should have appointed eminent academicians with apolitical backgrounds to the TSPSC and that has been our demand,” said Manavatha Roy, TPCC general secretary and Chairman, Telangana Students and Unemployed Joint Action Committee. “There are 1,91,000 job vacancies to be filled up in state departments. The TSPSC should immediately start the process,” he told IndianExpress.com