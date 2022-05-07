scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 07, 2022
Must Read

‘We don’t support murderers’: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Hyderabad man’s killing

Nagaraju was stabbed to death at a busy crossing in Saroornagar in Hyderabad Wednesday night over his marriage with Ashrin Sultana Syed.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
May 7, 2022 2:41:26 pm
B Nagaraju and Ashrin Sultana Syed had tied the knot on January 31.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Friday condemned the killing of B Nagaraju, 25, over interfaith marriage.

Speaking at an AIMIM public meeting, Owaisi said that the woman had married willingly and her brother had no right to kill the husband. “It is a criminal act as per the Constitution and the worst crime as per Islam,” he said. However, he said the murder is being given a different colour.

“Haven’t the police already arrested the accused very quickly? We do not support murderers,” he said. Referring to communal violence incidents in Jahangirpuri and Khargone, Owaisi said that mosques should put up high-resolution cameras and live telecast on social media whenever any religious procession is passing so that people can know who is pelting stones.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Hyderabad killing over interfaith marriage: He sold chain to take wife Eid shopping

Nagaraju was stabbed to death at a busy crossing in Saroornagar in Hyderabad Wednesday night over his marriage with Ashrin Sultana Syed. The police arrested the woman’s brother Mubin Ahmed Syed, a fruit seller, and brother-in-law M Masood Ahmed, a mechanic, for the murder. The knife and the iron rod used in the brutal attack that resulted in the instant death of Nagaraju have been recovered.

More from Hyderabad

Best of Express Premium

Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedentPremium
Politics over process in Bagga arrest: Why this can set a bad precedent
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...Premium
Explained: The cooling-off period for retired bureaucrats before joining ...
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 6, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Were Punjab Police right in arresting BJP leader Tajinder Sing...Premium
Explained: Were Punjab Police right in arresting BJP leader Tajinder Sing...
More Premium Stories >>

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh said that they are applying for the case to be tried at a fast track court. Nagaraju used to work as a salesman at a four-wheeler showroom. He and Ashrin Sultana Syed got married on January 31 at an Arya Samaj after eloping.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 07: Latest News

Advertisement