‘We don’t support murderers’: Asaduddin Owaisi condemns Hyderabad man’s killing

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi Friday condemned the killing of B Nagaraju, 25, over interfaith marriage.

Speaking at an AIMIM public meeting, Owaisi said that the woman had married willingly and her brother had no right to kill the husband. “It is a criminal act as per the Constitution and the worst crime as per Islam,” he said. However, he said the murder is being given a different colour.

“Haven’t the police already arrested the accused very quickly? We do not support murderers,” he said. Referring to communal violence incidents in Jahangirpuri and Khargone, Owaisi said that mosques should put up high-resolution cameras and live telecast on social media whenever any religious procession is passing so that people can know who is pelting stones.

Nagaraju was stabbed to death at a busy crossing in Saroornagar in Hyderabad Wednesday night over his marriage with Ashrin Sultana Syed. The police arrested the woman’s brother Mubin Ahmed Syed, a fruit seller, and brother-in-law M Masood Ahmed, a mechanic, for the murder. The knife and the iron rod used in the brutal attack that resulted in the instant death of Nagaraju have been recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sunpreet Singh said that they are applying for the case to be tried at a fast track court. Nagaraju used to work as a salesman at a four-wheeler showroom. He and Ashrin Sultana Syed got married on January 31 at an Arya Samaj after eloping.