Donated lungs airlifted from Kolkata for transplant in Hyderabad

The medical team received the organ at the airport at 6.39 am and reached the hospital at 7.09 am. (Photo: KIMS Hospital)

A pair of donated lungs was flown to Hyderabad from Kolkata on Monday to be transplanted on a patient from Chandigarh at a hospital in the city. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, organ donations and transplantation surgeries had plummeted to an all time low. This was the second instance in the last 10 days.

The traffic police wings of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerates jointly facilitated a green channel to make way for an ambulance carrying the donor lungs from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to a private hospital in Begumpet.

A distance of 36.8 km between RGI Airport in Shamshabad to KIMS Hospital in Begumpet was covered in 30 minutes, said the police. The medical team received the organs at the airport at 6.39 am and reached the hospital at 7.09 am.

According to the hospital, the recipient was an individual suffering from end-stage lung disease dependent on oxygen supply, and currently undergoing treatment. Telangana State’s Jeevandan foundation and the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) in Kolkata coordinated and facilitated the process.

After the doctors at the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata (INK) certified the donor brain dead on Saturday, the relatives collectively took a decision which was conveyed to ROTTO. Lungs are the most sensitive tissues in the list of transplantable organs because they are prone to damage and exposed to the atmosphere, said the hospital.

On August 16, in a similar coordinated effort, a pair of donor lungs was flown to the city from Pune. The patient on whom it was transplanted is recovering well now, said the doctors from KIMS Heart and Lung Transplant Institute. He is expected to be discharged from the centre shortly in good health and is under the supervision of the treating team and family members.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said it has facilitated a green channel for organ transport five times in 2020.

