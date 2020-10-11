Telangana: Depressed over US President contracting Covid, Trump’s ardent fan dies of cardiac arrest

Bussa Krishna, who worshipped the US president like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday (Reuters)

An ardent fan of Donald Trump from Telangana, Bussa Krishna, who worshipped the US president like a God, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Krishna, who has been worshipping Trump every day for the last years, was depressed ever since he learnt that the US President and his wife, Melania, contracted Covid-19 recently.

B Vivek, a cousin, told indianexpress.com that Krishna woke up in the morning as usual, had a bath and a cup of tea, and then collapsed on the ground. “He had slipped into depression after hearing about Trump contracting coronavirus. He was not eating properly. When we rushed him to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. The cause of death is a cardiac arrest,” he said.

Krishna had recently shared multiple videos of him, often in tears, wishing the Trump family a speedy recovery on his Facebook page. Krishna’s devotion for Trump started four years ago, reportedly after the US President appeared in his early morning dream. A native of Konne village in Jangaon district, Krishna initially started offering prayers to a framed photograph of Trump.

He stuck Trump’s photographs across the walls in his home and even started wearing T-shirts imprinted with his idol’s images. Wherever he went, he carried a framed photograph of Trump. Last year, the 33-year-old decided to spend Rs 2 lakh and erected a 6-feet tall statue of Trump at his home. This came to be known as the ‘Trump temple’. It was his wish to meet the US President once when he visited India earlier this year.

Even though Krishna’s parents moved to Toopran in Medak district a few years ago, he continued to stay in Konne village. “His mother had to undergo knee surgery and he has been here in Toopran for the last 10-15 days. As usual, he did his ‘Trump pujas’ and went to the fields. He was perfectly healthy,” the cousin said. The family performed his last rites in Toopran on Sunday evening. His wife had passed away during the delivery of their son, who lives in Hyderabad with his maternal grandparents.

In Konne village, news of Krishna’s sudden death has cast a pall of gloom. The village sarpanch Venkat Goud said it was hard to believe that their ‘Trump Krishna’ had passed away without meeting his ‘God’ even once.

Calling Krishna’s death a grave loss to the village, Venkat said Krishna brought international attention to the small village with his devotion to Trump. “Usually, we see people build temples for their Gods. Some people turn ardent followers of regional and national leaders. For the first time, someone had built a temple for an international leader like Trump. Krishna made us all proud and we were all hoping that his dream of meeting Trump came true someday,” he said.

“As much as we are sad that he died without meeting Trump even once, we hope, at least the news of his death, reaches Trump now,” the sarpanch said.

