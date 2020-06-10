Doctors protest after assault by relatives of dead Covid-19 patient at nodal Hyderabad hospital, demand more security

Attendants of a deceased patient allegedly beat up junior doctors on duty with office furniture at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital. (Source: Special arrangement) Attendants of a deceased patient allegedly beat up junior doctors on duty with office furniture at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital. (Source: Special arrangement)

Junior doctors at Hyderabad’s Gandhi General Hospital, the nodal hospital for treating Covid-19 patients in the state, squatted outside the hospital building and staged a protest late Tuesday evening after attendants of a deceased patient allegedly beat up junior doctors on duty with office furniture. The alleged attack was following the death of one of the patients, a 55-year-old Covid-19 patient, at around 6.30 pm. The protests went on till 3 am and the doctors resumed the sit-in protest from 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The patient, according to doctors, was severely hypertensive and had uncontrolled diabetes for the last two days of his hospitalisation. He was on a non-invasive ventilator. The junior doctors say they had explained the bad prognosis, very little chance of recovery, to the attendants and advised the patient not to leave the bed. The patient was found collapsed near the toilet, and despite CPR, he could not be revived.

“The patient was serious for the last two days. He was advised to stay in bed and use the CPAP machine for breathing. Going against medical advice he walked up to the toilet due to which there was a strain on his body and he collapsed and died. Two of the attendants came into the hospital breaching the security. They went inside the room and then came to the doctor’s station and beat us up with a plastic stool and an iron rod,” a junior doctor said, adding that he was saved only because other doctors and staff locked up the room.

Though the patients’ attendants are not permitted inside the hospital, the doctor added, they keep visiting. He also alleged lack of security and police presence despite earlier assurances from the government. “We demand an FIR against the attendants. We also demand immediate installation of the special protection force at every ICU and all floors of Gandhi hospital,” a representative of the Telangana junior doctors association said.

This is neither the first instance of junior doctors being assaulted by attendants of Covid-19 patients nor the first time they have staged a protest demanding protection. The government, when such an incident was reported last time, had assured beefing up of security and deployment of Telangana State Special Police(TSSP) personnel.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, North Zone DCP Kalmeshwar Shingenavar said there was no security lapse and that the attendants were allowed inside the building on intimation of death of their kin. According to him, there was no physical assault resulting in injuries to the doctors.

A case has been registered against two of the attendants of the deceased under relevant sections of the IPC, Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and Section 4 of the Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (prevention of violence and damage to property) Act, 2008. Both were arrested and are being produced before the magistrate, said the DCP.

“No attendants are allowed inside the main block where positive patients are treated. The patient in question died in the COVID acute medical care unit (AMCU) on the third floor of the Casualty block where ILI and SARI cases are admitted. More than 200 police personnel are deployed in this building. The incident happened on the spur of the moment. It was also the change of shift for police personnel at that time,” said the DCP.

According to junior doctors, the police intervened only 15-20 minutes after the incident. As many as 65 patients are in the ICU and doctors have demanded increased security for them. The deceased, hailing from Karwan in Hyderabad, was admitted into the hospital on June 6 along with his wife and son. The arrested persons are the son and brother-in-law of the deceased. The Telangana Junior Doctors Association will submit an official representation with demands to higher authorities today.

