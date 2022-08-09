Hyderabad doctor gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting patient

August 9, 2022 6:29:21 pm
A Hyderabad court Monday pronounced a 55-year-old doctor guilty of sexually assaulting a patient who sought treatment for Asthma at his clinic in 2017.
The Xl Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally Criminal Courts court also sentenced the doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.
According to a police officer, the doctor is a consultant pulmonologist and has a clinic in Secunderabad. Under the pretext of treatment and examination, he was accused of touching the woman’s private parts. While the woman was initially made to believe that the doctor was only going about the treatment, she later came across another woman who complained and questioned the doctor’s methods.
“The woman’s husband complained to the police and said the doctor had misbehaved and sexually assaulted his wife more than once when she had gone to his clinic with Asthma-related complications,” the officer added.
Subscriber Only Stories
The convict, Dr B Vijay Bhasker, was booked by the Gopalapuram police under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code in 2017.
G Narayana, the assistant public prosecutor, said another woman, a patient of the doctor, presented herself as a witness before the court and spoke of having undergone a similar experience with the doctor.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath
Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the BritishPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt note on Sita Ramam’s success: ‘I cried on the day of release…’
IFS officer shares clip of tigers relaxing in a pond during onset of monsoons. Watch
Sonu Sood explains how 2-hero films in south changed his career graph: ‘They said he is a north Indian…’
Singapore-based crypto lender Hodlnaut suspends withdrawals
Strict coach, nutritionist, mentor, cook – Nikolai Snesarev, the coach who made Avinash Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner
TS Police Constable exam postponed; revised date released
Antony Blinken meets South Africa leader Cyril Ramaphosa, heads to Congo
Haryana Assembly: Congress raises ‘corruption’ in Faridabad civic body, war of words between Bhukkal and Chautala
Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan: Aamir Khan’s film to fare better than Akshay Kumar’s, rakes over Rs 11 cr from advance booking
Climate change may increase mortality rate due to excess heat by six times: Lancet study
Iron Throne up for grabs again in House of the Dragon: ‘It interrogates patriarchy, misogyny, power’
Watch: Man stops trains, pulls dog away from a railway track