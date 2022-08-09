scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Hyderabad doctor gets 10 years in jail for sexually assaulting patient

According to a police officer, the doctor is a consultant pulmonologist and has a clinic in Secunderabad.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 9, 2022 6:29:21 pm
Doctor guilty of sexually assaulting a patient who sought treatment for Asthma at his clinic in 2017.

A Hyderabad court Monday pronounced a 55-year-old doctor guilty of sexually assaulting a patient who sought treatment for Asthma at his clinic in 2017.

The Xl Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Nampally Criminal Courts court also sentenced the doctor to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to a police officer, the doctor is a consultant pulmonologist and has a clinic in Secunderabad. Under the pretext of treatment and examination, he was accused of touching the woman’s private parts. While the woman was initially made to believe that the doctor was only going about the treatment, she later came across another woman who complained and questioned the doctor’s methods.

“The woman’s husband complained to the police and said the doctor had misbehaved and sexually assaulted his wife more than once when she had gone to his clinic with Asthma-related complications,” the officer added.

The convict, Dr B Vijay Bhasker, was booked by the Gopalapuram police under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will there by outraging her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code in 2017.

G Narayana, the assistant public prosecutor, said another woman, a patient of the doctor, presented herself as a witness before the court and spoke of having undergone a similar experience with the doctor.

First published on: 09-08-2022 at 06:29:21 pm

