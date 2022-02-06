Digital learning, promotion for teachers in state school reforms

February 6, 2022 2:52:58 am
The Andhra Pradesh government will promote over 22,000 teachers from Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) to School Assistants, and introduce digital learning in classes 8, 9 and 10 as part of reforms it is bringing in the education sector.
These teachers will be deployed for subject-wise teaching in many of the new schools that would come up due to the changes in the education system.
The state education department also accepted the AP State Council of Educational Research and Training’s (SCERT’s) recommendation on not employing teachers and headmasters for non-academic work.
The teachers set for promotion will receive training to improve their skills and other capabilities before they are promoted in June.
