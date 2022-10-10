‘Didn’t violate party’s constitution’: Suspended BJP MLA replies to show-cause notice

Suspended BJP legislator T Raja Singh who was issued a show-cause notice by member secretary of the BJP’s central disciplinary committee Om Pathak on August 23 for his alleged blasphemous comments, has written back saying that he did not violate the party’s constitution as alleged.

On August 23, Singh had sparked a controversy with his alleged remarks against the Prophet in a video he had posted on social media in response to comedian Munnawar Faruqui’s show held in Hyderabad. After his comments created a furore, the BJP suspended him from the party. Hyderabad Police immediately arrested him but a court rejected police’s remand application citing technical reasons. Raja Singh was arrested again on August 25 under the Preventive Detention Act and is in jail.

In the notice, Pathak had stated: “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters which is a clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of the BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect. Please also show-cause within 10 days as to why should you not be expelled from the party.’’

In his reply on Monday, Singh said that false cases were filed against him by the state government at the behest of the AIMIM. He said that he registered his protest when Faruqui was allowed to hold a show in Hyderabad. “As there were allegations that Faruqui was stoking communal tensions by making vulgar comments against Hindu Gods and Goddesses, I, as the BJP legislature party leader, appealed to TRS government not to allow Faruqui’s show…the state government invited him and provided police security… I made a video to make people understand how Faruqui does his show. I neither belittled any relgion nor did I criticise the gods of any religions in my video. I did not use abusive or harsh language. I didn’t mention the name of any individual in my video….Hence, I believe that I have not violated… the constitution of the BJP.’’