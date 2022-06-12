Top fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella found dead in apartment, cops suspect suicide

Leading fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead in her apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday, police told news agency ANI. She is suspected to have died by suicide.

The designer was found lying in the bathroom of her Banjara Hills apartment and her body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem, ANI reported. A carbon monoxide canister was recovered from her apartment, police said.

A case has been registered at the Banjara Hills police station under provisions related to suspicious death and further investigation will be conducted.

The designer was the founder of the ‘Prathyusha Garimella’ label and used to run a fashion studio in Banjara Hills. She worked with several top Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities.