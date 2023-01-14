scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Delivery boy jumps off third floor after being chased by pet dog in Hyderabad, critical

The incident took place at an apartment building on road number 6 in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills when Mohammed Rizwan, 23, arrived to deliver a parcel.

The incident took place at an apartment building on road number 6 in Banjara Hills when Mohammed Rizwan, 23, arrived to deliver a parcel.
Delivery boy jumps off third floor after being chased by pet dog in Hyderabad, critical
A food delivery executive jumped from the third floor of a building in Hyderabad Friday to save himself from the pet dog of a customer. As the delivery executive suffered head injuries, he was rushed to hospital by the customer who was later booked by the police.

According to officers, the incident took place at an apartment building on road number 6 in Banjara Hills when Mohammed Rizwan, 23, arrived to deliver a parcel. “He is in the ICU and his health condition is critical,” Banjara Hills detective inspector Praveen Kumar said. A resident of Yousufguda, Rizwan has been working with the online food delivery platform for the last three years.

According to the Banjara Hills police, around 2 pm a German Shepherd charged at Rizwan, barking as the door was opened. The youth ran as the dog chased him and he jumped off the third floor to save himself.

Based on a complaint from Rizwan’s family, the police registered a case against the dog’s owner Shobhana under sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 12:42 IST
