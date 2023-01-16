Delivery agent who jumped off building to escape dog dies; Rs 22 lakh damages sought

Food delivery executive Mohammed Rizwan, who jumped off the third floor of an apartment in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills in an attempt to save himself from a customer’s pet dog, succumbed to injuries on Saturday night. The 23-year-old had sustained head injuries and was in critical condition while undergoing treatment at a city hospital.

The Banjara Hills police have now altered the charges invoked against the dog owner to add Indian Penal Code section 304 A (causing death by negligence) against Shobana, the owner of the dog. She was earlier booked under IPC sections 289 (negligent conduct concerning animals) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) on the basis of a complaint from Rizwan’s family.

Shaik Salauddin, president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union, demanded compensation be extended to Rizwan’s family as per the Workmen Compensation Act. According to the union, the food delivery aggregator he worked for as well as the dog’s owner owes Rs 22 lakh to the bereaved family in compensation.

“We @TGPWU demand The Workmen Compensation Act stipulates the amount of compensation as 40% of wage multiplied by the relevant age factor, which according to @Swiggy and Pet Owner Both claims of Rs 25,000 per month earnings will be Rs 21,99,500,” the union tweeted.

According to police, Rizwan, a resident of Yousufguda, had been working with Swiggy for the past three years. On January 11, he went to the Lumbini Rock Castle apartment building on road number 6 in Banjara Hills to deliver food. The dog, a German shepherd, charged at him as soon as the door was opened, following which Rizwan ran for his life. In his attempt to save himself, he jumped over the parapet wall and fell off the building.