Monday, Dec 05, 2022

Delhi liquor policy case: Can’t meet CBI officials on Tuesday, KCR’s daughter Kavitha informs

On Dec 2, the CBI issued a notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha asking her to join the probe on Dec 6 in connection with its probe into alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, TRS leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, being greeted by party workers and supporters at her residence, after CBI summoned her to appear as a witness in the Delhi liquor policy case on Tuesday, in Hyderabad, December 3, 2022. (PTI)

Telangana MLC K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, has informed the CBI that she will not be able to meet the agency’s officials on December 6 in connection with its probe into the Delhi liquor policy case.

In a letter sent on Monday to CBI DIG Raghavendra Vatsa, Kavitha wrote that her name does not figure in the CBI’s FIR in the case. “I have carefully gone through the contents of the FIR, the list of accused persons as well as the contents of the complaint. I wish to place on record that my name does not figure in any manner whatsoever. As proposed by you, I am not in a position to meet on December 6 because of my preoccupied schedule, I will be able to meet you either on December 11, 12, 14 or 15, whichever is convenient to you, at my residence in Hyderabad. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation,” she stated.

On December 2, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a notice under CrPC section 160 to the MLC asking her to join the probe on December 6 in connection with its investigation into alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy.

On December 3, Kavitha wrote back to the agency seeking copies of the complaint in the case. “The requested documents may be provided at the earliest to enable me to acquaint myself and answer appropriately within a reasonable period of time. Date of our meeting can be fixed at Hyderabad after the receipt of the documents,” she said in the letter.

The CBI then sent her an email saying a copy of the FIR as well as that of the complaint are available on the website.

First published on: 05-12-2022 at 11:29:35 am
