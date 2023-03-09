scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
BRS leader K Kavitha to appear before ED on March 11 in Delhi excise policy case

The BRS leader has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case earlier.

Kavitha Kalvakuntla delhi excise policyThe ED will record Kavitha's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (Photo: Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla Wednesday took to Twitter to share that she will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 11 in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

“I will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on March 11, 2023,” Kavitha tweeted, a day after she was summoned by the ED on March 9.

The 44-year-old politician Wednesday shared her plans to organise a day-long peaceful strike at Jantar Mantar on March 10 to urge the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill. She had said she would “fully cooperate with the investigation agency” but “due to dharna and prefixed appointment, would “seek legal opinion on the date of attending it.”

“Bharath Jagruthi, along with Opposition parties and women’s organisations from all across the country will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill,” her statement mentioned.

According to the news agency PTI, the agency has called Kavitha to be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandran Pillai, who was arrested by the ED on Monday, in the case. Pillai will remain in custody till March 12, following which he will be produced before a Delhi court on March 13.

Political Pulse |In Delhi liquor case probe, ‘KCR the real target’: Kavitha hits out at BJP over ‘political witch hunt’

The ED had earlier said Pillai “represented the south group”, an alleged liquor cartel linked to Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Ongole Lok Sabha seat), Kavitha and others, PTI reported. According to Pillai’s remand papers, the ED earlier alleged he “represented the benami investments” of Kavitha in this case.

The ED will record Kavitha’s statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also announced that “these tactics of intimidation” against the “fight and voice” of her father and the “entire BRS party” would not deter them.

Kavitha has earlier been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in this case.

“Under the leadership of KCR Garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures & raise voice for a brighter and better future of India,” the statement added.

Delhi government’s excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allegedly allowed cartelisation as well as favoured specific dealers, who allegedly paid bribes for it — a charge strongly refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Soon after the policy was scrapped, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia has also been sent to judicial custody by the CBI till March 20 in connection to the case.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 08:24 IST
