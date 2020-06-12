Hyderabad’s Deccan Development Society wins Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Award

The award was announced by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President and CEO, Olivier Wenden. (Source: Facebook/Deccan Development Society, Deccan Development Society) The award was announced by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President and CEO, Olivier Wenden. (Source: Facebook/Deccan Development Society, Deccan Development Society)

Hyderabad-based Deccan Development Society has won the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Award, one of the most coveted environmental awards in the world for the year 2020. In a global teleconference on Thursday, the award was announced by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President and CEO, Olivier Wenden.

This is in recognition of “the individuals who dedicate their actions and organisations for their deep commitment to preserving our planet, in each of the Foundation’s three priority areas: limiting the effects of climate change, preserving biodiversity, managing water resources and fighting against desertification.”

The award of 40,000 Euros (approximately Rs 35 lakhs) has been given to the society “in recognition of the work of DDS women to rehabilitate degraded lands and promote biodiversity”.

The Prince Monaco Award comes in a series of special awards for DDS announced by various groups in the last 12 months, on top of which was the UNDP’s prestigious Equator Award followed by Shinning World Protection Award for “its noble, gracious and loving efforts to improve our world”.

“The DDS feels both privileged and humbled that the women who have struggled against biting poverty, ecological degradation and social deprivation have been able to get such global ovation for their environmental excellence in the last one year,” said P V Satheesh, Director, Deccan Development Society.

