Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Days after quitting BJP, Gamang, son join BRS

Ex Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang along with his son Shishir.

Former Odisha Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang on Friday joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister and party president K Chandrashekar Rao. This came two days after Gamang resigned from the BJP.

Gamang’s wife and former Congress MP Hema Gamang and son Shishir Gamang, who also quit the BJP; former Odisha BJP youth leader Snehranjan Das; former AICC member Rabindra Mohapatra were among those who joined the BRS along with the senior leader. A few leaders earlier associated with the JMM, BJD, and CPI were also inducted into the BRS.

The Telangana Chief Minister, popularly known as KCR, said in the coming days more leaders from other states would also join the BRS and together they would take on the BJP. On Thursday, Shishir said Odisha was likely to witness a new political coalition comprising all parties opposed to the ruling BJD, the BJP, and the Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He also said the party intends to field candidates in all 147 Assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 01:49 IST
