Data embassies in quake-prone Gujarat too risky, Telangana minister urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to reconsider

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao Thursday wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagging perils of locking international data embassies in a single location, i.e. Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), while pitching for housing them at multiple locations including Telangana, which has proven its ability.

In a letter raising objections to the Budget proposal on establishing the data embassies in GIFT City, Gujarat, Rama Rao detailed the risks involved in establishing them at one location in a state highly prone to earthquakes. According to him, such a move also posed a huge security threat given the state’s border with another country.

While highlighting the advantages that Hyderabad holds as an ideal location, the minister suggested that the interests of the client countries should also be considered while choosing the location for the data embassies.

“Hyderabad is in Seismic Zone-II, one of the least active seismic zones in India, which makes the city an ideal location for setting up data centres. In contrast, GIFT City is located in Seismic Zone-III and is very close to Seismic Zone-IV, indicating that the region is at high risk for earthquakes. Developing international data embassies in such an area presents potential risks and could have significant consequences for international relations if critical infrastructure is impacted,” KTR said.

Further, in Hyderabad’s favour, the minister said global data centre majors have chosen Telangana to invest after due diligence. From Amazon Web Services to Microsoft Azure, the state is now home to several hyper-scale and edge data centres.

Rama Rao said that the state government launched its Data Center Policy in 2016 and offered several important incentives and approval provisions to facilitate the setting up of data centres such as access to dual power grids, low-cost power supply and a high-speed fibre network etc. “The overall experience of the companies which have invested in Telangana has been extremely positive. The state will be happy to provide similar support to international data embassies,” the minister said.

Urging the finance minister to modify the Budget proposal, KTR said it would also provide a level playing field for data infrastructure among the states.