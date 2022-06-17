Damira Rakesh — Protestor who died during Agnipath violence at Secunderabad station

Twenty-four-year-old Damira Rakesh aspired to don the military uniform following the footsteps of his elder sister who is serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal. On Friday morning, he was declared “brought dead” by doctors at Gandhi General Hospital in Hyderabad after protests by army aspirants turned violent.

According to fellow protesters, Rakesh died suffering a bullet injury after the police opened fire at the protesters. Doctors, however, refused to confirm bullet wounds till a postmortem examination of the body was completed.

As protests by Army aspirants against the Union government’s recently announced Agnipath scheme turned violent and an agitated mob set train compartments on fire and vandalised the railway station Friday morning, Rakesh’s family stands to lose their long-cherished dream. Rakesh hailed from the Dabeerpet village in Khanapur Mandal of Warangal district.

Son of Damira Kumaraswamy, a farmer in his late fifties, and Phulamma, Rakesh had completed his graduation from Narsampet. He had cleared the physical test and medical test for army recruitment and was awaiting the announcement of dates for the written exam for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). On Thursday night, along with a few friends, he travelled to Hyderabad to partake in the protest at the Secunderabad Railway Station the next morning. Little did the family know that their son would not return home alive.

He was the youngest of two daughters and two sons of the farmer couple. “The parents are in shock. Along with their daughter and other relatives, they are trying to go to Hyderabad. They were prevented from going past Hanamkonda and sent back to Dabeerpet by evening. They should be given financial assistance and a government job,” ex-Sarpanch of Khanapur told indianexpress.com over the phone.

According to the neighbours in the village, Rakesh has been eagerly awaiting Army recruitment for the last three years. Especially after his elder brother suffered an accident and was left physically challenged, the family pinned their hopes on Rakesh to do well.

One of his cousins, Anil, told the media that the family is in pain after hearing about Rakesh’s death. “For the last three years, he has been roaming around in the name of Army recruitment and training. He has finished his degree course recently. He had cleared the written and medical tests. Today we heard the news about his death and we are in pain. His sister who is in the BSF is his inspiration. She always encouraged him to join the Army. She is posted in West Bengal.” Dabeerpet Sarpanch B Raju said a pall of gloom has descended on the family.

“The family is inconsolable. Friends, relatives and well-wishers have joined the family at home. The entire village is with them at the moment. After the postmortem examination is over, the police have assured to bring the body here,” he said.