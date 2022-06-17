scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Damira Rakesh — Protestor who died during Agnipath violence at Secunderabad station

Rakesh hailed from the Dabeerpet village in Khanapur Mandal of Warangal district.

Written by Rahul V Pisharody | Hyderabad |
Updated: June 17, 2022 9:25:42 pm
Smoke billows out from a passenger train coach after it was set on fire by protestors during a protest against "Agnipath scheme" for recruiting personnel for armed forces, in Secunderabad in the southern state of Telangana, India, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Twenty-four-year-old Damira Rakesh aspired to don the military uniform following the footsteps of his elder sister who is serving in the Border Security Force (BSF) in West Bengal. On Friday morning, he was declared “brought dead” by doctors at Gandhi General Hospital in Hyderabad after protests by army aspirants turned violent.

According to fellow protesters, Rakesh died suffering a bullet injury after the police opened fire at the protesters. Doctors, however, refused to confirm bullet wounds till a postmortem examination of the body was completed.

Also Read |Agnipath protests: One dead, several injured amid violence and arson at Secunderabad railway station

As protests by Army aspirants against the Union government’s recently announced Agnipath scheme turned violent and an agitated mob set train compartments on fire and vandalised the railway station Friday morning, Rakesh’s family stands to lose their long-cherished dream. Rakesh hailed from the Dabeerpet village in Khanapur Mandal of Warangal district.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Son of Damira Kumaraswamy, a farmer in his late fifties, and Phulamma, Rakesh had completed his graduation from Narsampet. He had cleared the physical test and medical test for army recruitment and was awaiting the announcement of dates for the written exam for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE). On Thursday night, along with a few friends, he travelled to Hyderabad to partake in the protest at the Secunderabad Railway Station the next morning. Little did the family know that their son would not return home alive.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?Premium
Explained: What are the ED and IT cases against Rahul and Sonia Gandhi?
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
More Premium Stories >>

He was the youngest of two daughters and two sons of the farmer couple. “The parents are in shock. Along with their daughter and other relatives, they are trying to go to Hyderabad. They were prevented from going past Hanamkonda and sent back to Dabeerpet by evening. They should be given financial assistance and a government job,” ex-Sarpanch of Khanapur told indianexpress.com over the phone.

Also Read |Agnipath protests turn violent across India: Trains set on fire, one dead in Telangana

According to the neighbours in the village, Rakesh has been eagerly awaiting Army recruitment for the last three years. Especially after his elder brother suffered an accident and was left physically challenged, the family pinned their hopes on Rakesh to do well.

One of his cousins, Anil, told the media that the family is in pain after hearing about Rakesh’s death. “For the last three years, he has been roaming around in the name of Army recruitment and training. He has finished his degree course recently. He had cleared the written and medical tests. Today we heard the news about his death and we are in pain. His sister who is in the BSF is his inspiration. She always encouraged him to join the Army. She is posted in West Bengal.” Dabeerpet Sarpanch B Raju said a pall of gloom has descended on the family.

More from Hyderabad

“The family is inconsolable. Friends, relatives and well-wishers have joined the family at home. The entire village is with them at the moment. After the postmortem examination is over, the police have assured to bring the body here,” he said.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement