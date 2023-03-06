Dalit man’s ‘honour killing’ in Hyderabad: Best friend, lover’s brother among 10 arrested

The Cyberabad police Sunday announced the arrest of ten of the eleven accused in the alleged honour killing of a Dalit man in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday (March 1) night.

According to the police, the victim, Devarakonda Harish Kumar, 28, and Manisha, 25, belonging to a backward community, eloped on February 22 and upon learning about their whereabouts, Manisha’s elder brother B Deendayal, 22, conspired and executed the murder.

Petbasheerabad Station House Officer (SHO) Gouri Prashanth said Deendayal took the help of his friends T Naresh, 20, and P Venkatesh Goud, 20, and attacked Harish with knives.

The police arrested K Rohith Singh, 20, G Akshay Kumar, 22, Parwary Aniketh, 21, Koyalkar Manish, 23, and Bure Sainath, 21, for their alleged roles in the conspiracy and murder.

Harish’s best friend Mathangi Rajendra Kumar, 25, and his partner G Navanitha, 30, were arrested for giving details of Harish and Manisha’s hideout in Dulapally and for luring the victim out of home as per the plan to murder him.

After the duo eloped, Rajendra Kumar helped them with a place to stay and a temporary job for Harish as a security guard. When Deendayal contacted Rajendra Kumar under the guise of a police officer, he gave away all details and later agreed to assist Deendayal, the SHO said. Another accused, Banda Venkat, is still at large.

On March 1, Rajendra Kumar and Navanitha called Harish and Manisha to come out even as Deendayal and his two friends waited outside with knives. After hacking Harish to death, the accused took Manisha with them.

Advertisement

The police also discovered that during their five-month-long relationship, Deendayal had warned Harish and brother-in-law Shekar to give up their relationship. Manisha, however, did not pay heed to Deendayal’s warnings and on February 22, eloped with Harish after they met in college. They were planning to get married despite opposition from her family. Deendayal felt their family’s reputation was ruined and wanted revenge, the SHO said.