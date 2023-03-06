scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Dalit man’s ‘honour killing’ in Hyderabad: Best friend, lover’s brother among 10 arrested

The victim, Devarakonda Harish Kumar, 28, and Manisha, 25, belonging to a backward community, eloped on February 22 and upon learning about their whereabouts, Manisha’s elder brother B Deendayal, 22, conspired and executed the murder.

Petbasheerabad SHO Gouri Prashanth said Deendayal took the help of his friends T Naresh, and P Venkatesh Goud, and attacked Harish with knives. (Representational)

The Cyberabad police Sunday announced the arrest of ten of the eleven accused in the alleged honour killing of a Dalit man in Petbasheerabad on Wednesday (March 1) night.

According to the police, the victim, Devarakonda Harish Kumar, 28, and Manisha, 25, belonging to a backward community, eloped on February 22 and upon learning about their whereabouts, Manisha’s elder brother B Deendayal, 22, conspired and executed the murder.

Must read |5 detained for hacking Dalit man to death in Hyderabad ‘honour killing’

Petbasheerabad Station House Officer (SHO) Gouri Prashanth said Deendayal took the help of his friends T Naresh, 20, and P Venkatesh Goud, 20, and attacked Harish with knives.

The police arrested K Rohith Singh, 20, G Akshay Kumar, 22, Parwary Aniketh, 21, Koyalkar Manish, 23, and Bure Sainath, 21, for their alleged roles in the conspiracy and murder.

Harish’s best friend Mathangi Rajendra Kumar, 25, and his partner G Navanitha, 30, were arrested for giving details of Harish and Manisha’s hideout in Dulapally and for luring the victim out of home as per the plan to murder him.

After the duo eloped, Rajendra Kumar helped them with a place to stay and a temporary job for Harish as a security guard. When Deendayal contacted Rajendra Kumar under the guise of a police officer, he gave away all details and later agreed to assist Deendayal, the SHO said. Another accused, Banda Venkat, is still at large.

On March 1, Rajendra Kumar and Navanitha called Harish and Manisha to come out even as Deendayal and his two friends waited outside with knives. After hacking Harish to death, the accused took Manisha with them.

Also Read
Senior doctor, whose son is married to MP Asaduddin Owaisi's daughter, fo...
Twitter spat between Telangana Governor, Minister on medical colleges
Andhra Pradesh: Government plan to shift capital to Visakhapatnam draws t...
Principals of Telangana's Sri Chaitanya Junior College arrested in studen...
Advertisement

The police also discovered that during their five-month-long relationship, Deendayal had warned Harish and brother-in-law Shekar to give up their relationship. Manisha, however, did not pay heed to Deendayal’s warnings and on February 22, eloped with Harish after they met in college. They were planning to get married despite opposition from her family. Deendayal felt their family’s reputation was ruined and wanted revenge, the SHO said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:52 IST
Next Story

Sheezan Khan expresses relief after being granted bail, says he misses Tunisha Sharma: ‘She would have fought for me…’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close