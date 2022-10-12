Telangana family alleges honour killing after body of Dalit man found in canal

After a body recovered from a canal at Kodad in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Tuesday was identified as Dharavath Nikhil, who went missing on Sunday, his scheduled-tribe family has alleged that he was the victim of an honour killing.

Police have started an investigation after registering a case of a suspicious death. Nikhil hailed from a scheduled tribe community. In his complaint, Dharavath Bhaskar, an advocate and a former Suryapet municipality councillor, blamed his son’s death on the relatives of an upper-caste woman whom he said his son had been in a relationship with. Nikhil’s family alleges that he was killed and his body dumped in the Nagarjuna Sagar Project canal.

Superintendent of police S Rajendra Prasad said the allegations were strong and that police were examining all possible angles. “As of now, it is not a case of murder. There are no external or internal injuries on his body as per the postmortem report. The viscera samples are being sent for forensic examination and call data records are being examined,” he told indianexpress.com.

Twenty-five-year-old Nikhil, a law graduate, had visited home for Dussehra. According to his family members who spoke to the media, Nikhil left home on Sunday for a friend’s birthday party and did not return, even though he called home around midnight to say he was returning. The family later complained to the Suryapet town police after their efforts to trace him failed. His phone has been switched off since the time he went missing.

After a body was found floating in the canal by farmers at Kattakommugudem in Kodad on Tuesday morning, the Suryapet town police alerted Nikhil’s family members.

A police officer said that Nikhil partied with his friends from Sunday evening to midnight and all of them had got drunk. “The family might have their presumptions and assumptions. We don’t know if he slipped and fell into the canal or if he decided to end his life or if he was killed by drowning elsewhere and dumped in the canal,” he said. “All his friends are being questioned about the turn of events and their statements are being crosschecked with Nikhil’s call data records.”

While police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide, they are also waiting for the results of a diatom test to conclude he did not die by drowning elsewhere. Efforts are on to trace Nikhil’s phone.

Nikhil had been in a relationship with a Vaishya woman since his intermediate course, according to police. While she chose to do B Tech and later went on to work as a software engineer, he was preparing for judicial services examinations after recently graduating with a degree of law.