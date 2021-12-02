Cyclone Jawad: Y S Jagan orders evacuation of people in low-lying areas

In the wake of Cyclone Jawad likely to impact North Andhra region, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Thursday held a review meeting with district collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam regarding the situation and discussed the precautionary measures to be taken.

The IMD has issued an advisory that the low pressure over south Thailand and neighbourhood has emerged into central Andaman Sea and is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal by December 2, and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Subsequently, it is likely to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach near north Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coasts around Saturday morning. The IMD has warned of light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from Friday evening. Heavy rainfall is expected on December 4.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district collectors and officials to evacuate people living in low-lying areas and those living near the coast and shelter them at relief camps. He instructed the officials to be alert in low-lying areas and ensure there is no loss of life due to the cyclone.

The State Government has appointed three officers for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts each. H Arun Kumar has been appointed as special officer for Srikakulam, Kantilal Dande for Vizianagaram and Syamala Rao for Visakhapatnam district, to monitor relief measures.