Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Cyclone Asani: Navy’s Eastern Command in Visakhapatnam steps up with aid

Nineteen flood relief teams and six diving teams, along with Gemini craft and associated gears, are on standby at Visakhapatnam for rendering assistance to civil authorities.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
May 10, 2022 6:04:32 pm
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority’s emergency operations centre said the cyclone is likely to move nearly north-westwards till the night of May 10.

The Indian Navy’s Eastern Command at Visakhapatnam is preparing to provide assistance in the event that severe cyclonic storm Asani makes landfall on May 11, a statement from the Navy said, adding that the cyclone is likely to move close to the coast of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command and naval officers in charge in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha areas have carried out preparatory activities to deal with the effects of the severe cyclone and are in constant liaison with the respective state administrations for rendering assistance as required, the statement said.

As part of the preparedness, 19 flood relief teams and six diving teams, along with Gemini craft and associated gears, are on standby at Visakhapatnam for rendering assistance to civil authorities. Five Indian Navy ships are on standby with relief material, diving and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, it added.

Read |From Amphan to Asani: How and why are cyclones named?

Naval aircraft have been kept ready at naval air stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most-affected areas and for casualty evacuation, if required, the Navy said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority’s emergency operations centre said the cyclone is likely to move nearly north-westwards till the night of May 10 and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-north eastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the morning of May 11, the IMD said.

