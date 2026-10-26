Andhra evacuates pregnant women, shuts schools as Cyclone Arnab nears; Odisha mobilises ministers

Andhra Pradesh has begun evacuations from vulnerable areas, while Odisha has deputed ministers to oversee preparedness as the two states brace for Cyclone Arnab, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed preparedness and ordered evacuations from low-lying areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Officials said 4,711 pregnant women living in vulnerable areas had been moved to primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and hospitals.