Andhra evacuates pregnant women, shuts schools as Cyclone Arnab nears; Odisha mobilises ministers

With landfall expected on October 28, Andhra Pradesh moves people from vulnerable areas and deploys disaster response teams; Odisha mobilises ministers to oversee preparedness in six high-risk districts

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala, Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswar, HyderabadOct 26, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Pregnant women being shifted to hospital in Odisha’s MalkangiriPregnant women being shifted to hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri (Express)
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Andhra Pradesh has begun evacuations from vulnerable areas, while Odisha has deputed ministers to oversee preparedness as the two states brace for Cyclone Arnab, which the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says is likely to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed preparedness and ordered evacuations from low-lying areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts. Officials said 4,711 pregnant women living in vulnerable areas had been moved to primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs) and hospitals.

All educational institutions in these districts will remain closed from October 27 to 31. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed, with additional forces kept in reserve in NTR and Visakhapatnam districts.

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“Students residing in hostels are instructed to consult with their warden or chief warden and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD),” a circular issued on Monday said.

In Odisha, the state government has banned fishing in the sea and tourist entry to hills, waterfalls and dams in six districts. Officials said resources had been mobilised in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, identified as the most vulnerable districts in the southern region. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi deputed eight ministers to different locations to monitor preparedness, while fishing activities have been restricted.

Pregnant women being shifted to hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri Pregnant women being shifted to hospital in Odisha’s Malkangiri

In its bulletin on Monday, the IMD said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal had moved nearly westwards at 15 kmph over the previous six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal by midnight of October 26 and into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region on October 27,” it said.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

 

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