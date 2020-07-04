Cyberabad techies come together to start free ambulance service for Covid-19 victims

The service was flagged off Saturday by police commissioner VC Sajjanar. The service was flagged off Saturday by police commissioner VC Sajjanar.

A group of techies in association with the Cyberabad Police launched a free ambulance service for transporting the dead, especially Covid-19 victims. The ‘Last Ride Service’ will be available for all communities irrespective of caste, creed and religion, said the group members of ‘Feed The Needy’ team.

As the service is being started as a pilot project, the services are currently limited to Cyberabad police jurisdiction, and between 8 am and 6 pm. “To Avail this Service Please Kindly Ring or What’s app on 8499843545. Based on need and responses we will expand it further,” they said.

The service was flagged off Saturday by police commissioner VC Sajjanar. The Commissioner stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic has put across numerous challenges and one of them was the cremation of a deceased Covid-19 patient.

Recalling one of the recent incidents, he said how one of the team members experienced the helpless situation when with family members of the deceased in quarantine no one was available for cremation. Finding an ambulance which will carry the victim’s body and a cremation ground that allows for cremation are all challenges involved, he said.

The members of Feed the Needy team said they decided to start the ambulance service for Covid victims and others too. They have decided to take care of cremation of bodies as well if family members are not available. “It will be a free service and will try to serve,” they said. The key members behind the initiative are Pradeep Gadicherla, Katragadda Sai Teja and Ramanjeet Singh. The police commissioner appreciated their initiative.

Representative of the NGO Software Industry Employees (SIE), Kalyan, handed over a cheque for Rs 50,000/- to the Cyberabad CP in presence of DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar, and Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) General Secretary Krishna Yedula.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd