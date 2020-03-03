Cyberabad Police warns parents and schools on Skullbreaker challenge

The Cyberabad Police on Monday issued an advisory on the Skullbreaker challenge trending on online platforms like TikTok. The Cyberabad Police on Monday issued an advisory on the Skullbreaker challenge trending on online platforms like TikTok.

The Cyberabad Police on Monday issued an advisory cautioning parents and schools about the Skullbreaker challenge trending on online platforms like TikTok.

The Skullbreaker challenge or the tripping jump challenge involves requires three participants standing side by side with two of them knocking the third off balance while they jump together in the air. Once the middle person is in the air, the other two kick their feet outwards to make the person fall flat on their backs, sometimes their head hitting the ground first, which can cause physical injury or even disability.

In the advisory, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar appealed school managements and parents to warn children against the new trending challenge.

“Adolescents in foreign countries have tried the challenge and suffered injuries and have even died. Many teenagers are curious about new things, and if they try the prank, it may cause minor or even serious injuries, or even severe physical disability,” the statement said.

The Commissioner further said, “If the prank causes bodily harm to another person, the offender faces arraignment on charges of causing bodily harm or even grievous bodily harm.”

Police have also asked parents and schools to pay attention to children’s use of social media. They have also asked the parents to educate children about the physical dangers and legal consequences involved.

“If you find any such incidents happening around you, you can seek help by dialing 100, Cyberabad WhatsApp number 9490617444,” the statement added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.